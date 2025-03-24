Customs arrest wildlife trafficker with 346 rare bird heads, other specimens

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has apprehended a wildlife trafficker in Cross River State with 346 rare and exotic bird heads, along with other animal specimens.

The suspect, a Nigerian identified as Bello Abubakar, was arrested by the Cross River/Calabar Free Trade Zone and Akwa Ibom Area Command while entering the country from Cameroon.

Speaking in Calabar on Monday while parading the suspect, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Gabriel Ogbonna, revealed that Abubakar was arrested on March 12 at the Mfun/Ekok Joint Border Station.

According to him, the seized items violate international laws as well as the NCS Act 2023, which prohibits the trade of endangered species without proper permits.

“On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, during routine baggage inspections at the Mfun/Ekok Joint Border Station, my officers intercepted a traveler entering Nigeria from Cameroon.

“The individual was found in possession of 213 parrot heads, 29 packs of parrot feathers, 128 African hornbill heads, and five eagle heads.

“Additionally, we recovered one pack of eagle feathers, two chimpanzee heads, four chimpanzee hands, and four chimpanzee legs,” Ogbonna said.

The Customs chief emphasized that the seizure violates international agreements, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“Section 55 of the NCS Act 2023 prohibits the import, export, or transit of endangered species without proper permits,” he added.

Ogbonna warned that illegal wildlife trade threatens Nigeria’s biodiversity and contributes to crime, economic instability, and public safety risks.

He also expressed appreciation to the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, for his leadership and institutional support.

He commended officers of the command for their dedication and reaffirmed his commitment to combating all forms of smuggling and enforcing customs laws.

Meanwhile, the suspect claimed he purchased the items in an open market in Cameroon and intended to sell them in Nigeria.

