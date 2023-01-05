Customs approves appointment of three ACGs, promotes Spokesperson, 1,489 others

The Board of the Nigeria Customs Service has approved the appointment of three Assistant Comptrollers General.

This was contained in a statement issued by Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Maiwada issued the statement on behalf of the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Timi Bomodi.

He said 1,490 senior officers of general duty and support staff were also promoted to various ranks, among whom was Bomodi.

A breakdown of the appointments, according to Maiwada, include ACG Greg Itotoh, ACG Festus Okun and ACG Shuaibu Ibrahim.

Some of the newly-promoted comptrollers are Musa Omale, Zanna Chiroma, Stanley Nwankwo, Ajibola Odusanya, Paul Ekpenyong, Abubakar Umar, Maureen Ajuzieogu and MO Bewaji.

He said 64 Deputy Comptrollers were promoted to Comptrollers of Customs, while 128 Assistant Comptrollers were promoted to Deputy Comptrollers.

He also said 89 Chief Superintendent of Customs were promoted to Assistant Comptrollers and 220 Superintendents of Customs were promoted to Chief Superintendents of Customs.

Maiwada also said 107 Deputy Superintendents of Customs were promoted to Superintendents of Customs, while 302 Assistant Superintendents of Customs I were promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Customs.

He said 223 Assistant Superintendents of Customs II were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Customs I and 357 Inspectors of Customs were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Customs II.

Maiwada further said in a similar development, the management of the service had earlier approved the promotion of 1,252 men within the ranks of inspectors and Customs Assistant cadres.

According to him, the Comptroller General of Customs, retired Colonel Hameed Ali, congratulated the newly-appointed and promoted officers.

He said Ali charged them to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the service achieved its goals.