The Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command, on Thursday disclosed the seizure of tramadol, used clothings and others with a Duty Paid Value of N223m.

Comptroller Malanta Yusuf , Area Controller of Apapa Command of Nigeria Customs Service, in a news conference in Lagos noted that the tramadol was concealed with 1000 cartons of ceramic tiles.

“Barely three weeks after I resumed duty, I came in with strong determination, zeal and commitment to ensure that the confidence and trust bestowed on me by the Controller General of Customs was upheld and not abused.

“In line with that, the command’s anti-smuggling architecture has been redesigned to suppress smuggling to the barest minimum.

“And so, acting on manifest management system, we were able to track and intercept a container with No. SEGU 1793504 manifested as ceramic tiles.

“Upon 100 per cent physical examination to ascertain its true contents, it was found to contain 554 cartons of Tramadol capsules (120mg) concealed with 1000 cartons of ceramic tiles,” he said.

He added that with the support of his management team they were able to make other interventions like; one 40 feet container loaded with sacks of mosquito coil products but declared as ground paper and packaging paper bag.

Yusuf listed others to include seven containers loaded with bales of used clothing and shoes and one container of unregistered pharmaceutical products (989 cartons of mixagrip tabs) wrongfully declared as Winches and gaskets.

He added that the DPV of the aforementioned seizures is N223,225,900.

He pointed out that the consignment was an outright seized for breaching the provisions of section 46, 47 and 161 of CEMA CAP C45 LFN 2004 and provision of schedule 4(17) of the Common External Tariff.

He said that based on the foregoing, the command had launched a preliminary investigation with a view to identify the consignees for arrest and possible prosecution in connection with this criminal and unlawful importation.

He assured members of the business community that the command would increase sensitisation, enlightenment and robust stakeholders engagement for seamless operations with a view to educate the public on the harmful and destructive nature of these illegal importation.

“The command under my watch will not tolerate such kind of unlawful behavior from any importer or declarant,” he said.