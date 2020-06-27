Glo Cloud, a personal full quality storage application, which enables customers to easily back up their digital life or activities, including photos, videos, music and documents, has garnered encomiums owing to its utility value, especially in the prevailing COVID-19 era.

Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, introduced the product earlier in the year.

It has gained wider popularity and acceptance for its relevance now that people are doing so much online, including online lessons for kids, working from home, online worship, generation and sharing of heavy videos and pictures and other online businesses.

The app is provisioned to assist Glo data users to safely and privately store, back up automatically, retrieve and share their digital content from their cloud accounts.

Glo Cloud users can store their digital contents to the size of their subscriptions.

“For instance, if a customer subscribed for 50GB, he or she will be able to store up to 50GB of content,” Glo explained.

It said at the launch of the service: “We are in a digital age where people develop loads and loads of personal, social and business content which they wish to store and retrieve whenever and wherever they want.

“Glo Cloud provides a safe and secure place to store such content.

“Apart from the problem of having enough storage space on phones or laptops, the Glo Cloud customer is assured of the safety of his documents or contents if he loses his phone or computer.”

Iyke Kujemmi, a Lagos-based surveyor, said Glo Cloud has helped him to store large files pertaining to his customers’ properties.

“My children who engage in home schooling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic also store their lesson notes on my device using Glo Cloud,” Kujemmo said.

Bridget Apata, another Glo customer in Lagos, whose children use Glo Cloud, disclosed that the ease of storage that the app provides is second to none.

“I have for long sought a telecommunications solution to my need to store salient files and documents. Glo Cloud app came handy,” Apata enthused.

In the same vein, Monica Johnson, an Abeokuta, Ogun State-based digital photographer, said she downloaded the Glo Cloud application from Google Play by searching application “Glo Cloud”.

Once download was successfully completed, Johnson then subscribed to the required pack by registering for the service.

According to her, she has been using the app to edit photos with special effects and stickers as well as make movies from photos and albums.

“In addition to these, the app enables me to access or retrieve my digital content anytime from all my devices,” she added.

Another subscriber who enjoys the product is Idemudia Linus.

He said: “Glo Cloud offers a fast and powerful search and creates automatic albums to rediscover or organize past memories.

“Albums can then be shared with others to invite them to add their photos.”

Customers can subscribe for a 50G storage for N250 per month.

They can also get a 2terabyte storage for N990 per month, while an unlimited storage on Glo Cloud goes for N1,990 per month.

Glo Cloud is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers, Globacom explained.

The subscription fee for Glo Cloud service and any other charges the customer may incur in connection with the use of the service will be charged from the customer’s available airtime balance, while regular data charges apply for using internet to upload and download the content, the company added.

The company further explained that its customers can subscribe to the service through https://glocloud.gloworld.com.

They can also send sub Glo Cloud on 7671 short-code to receive the link https://glocloud.gloworld.com and click to subscribe or simply dial *577# and choose Glo Cloud to subscribe.