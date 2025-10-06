Customer Service Week: Polaris Bank reaffirms commitment to service excellence

Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to deepen delivery of exceptional customer experiences as it joins institutions across the world to celebrate 2025 Customer Service Week, themed: “Mission: Possible.”

The annual global event, which runs from October 6 to 10, 2025, is dedicated to recognising the vital role of customer service professionals and the value they bring to customers and businesses alike.

Speaking to customers and staff, the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Kayode Lawal, emphasised that excellent service remains central to the Bank’s culture and success.

Lawal noted that while great service can sometimes seem like a challenge, it is always worth the effort.

According to him, Polaris Bank’s approach to service is anchored on consistency, thoughtfulness, and excellence, ensuring that customers experience genuine care and responsiveness in every interaction.

Lawal expressed appreciation to customers for their trust and feedback, describing them as the reason Polaris Bank continues to push boundaries and innovate.

He reaffirmed Polaris Bank’s commitment to stand by its customers and deliver the kind of service they truly deserve every step of the way.

Throughout the week, Polaris Bank will host a variety of engaging activities across its branches and digital platforms to appreciate customers and recognise service champions within the Bank.

Also Read

These will include staff recognition events, customer appreciation sessions, and internal learning engagements aimed at deepening service excellence.

Customer Service Week is marked globally in the first full week of October to honour the importance of service excellence and professionals who make it possible.

For Polaris Bank, it represents yet another opportunity to celebrate its people and customers, while reinforcing that with dedication and teamwork, great service is always a Mission Possible.