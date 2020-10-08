Polaris Bank has joined the rest of the world to mark the 2020 Customer Service Week by celebrating its customers and staff for their patronage and commitment to service excellence.

The week-long event, with the global theme: “Dream Team,” is being celebrated from October 5 to 9 across the Bank’s branches in Nigeria.

The celebration highlights the importance of customer service, the staff members who deliver exceptional support on a daily basis and the customers whose continued loyalty and patronage as the basis for business success.

Polaris Bank’s acting Managing Director/CEO, Innocent Ike, expressed appreciation to customers for their patronage, stating: “As customer preferences evolve in this digital era, we will continue to explore innovative ways to serve and delight them to the best of our abilities.”

Ike also commended the staff of the Bank across the country for their dedication to duty, noting: “The staff’s commitment to service delivery even in the face of difficult times such as COVID-19, is commendable.”

The high point of this year’s celebration is the customer reward initiative which promises exciting gifts and prizes to the Bank’s customers.

One thousand newly on-boarded customers to the Bank’s digital and virtual channels, will be rewarded with airtime once they activate their profile on any of the Bank’s digital platforms and carry out a transaction.

Also, inactive USSD users who use the Bank’s USSD code 833amount# to buy airtime will get 100 per cent bonus during this time.

Five hundred customers will be rewarded, while 50 customers randomly selected on social media will receive airtime vouchers of various sums.

The staff are also not left out of this exciting experience as they will also enjoy rewards for excellent service delivery during the weeklong celebrations.

The Customer Service Week event also includes customer appreciation and engagement, during which staff members, both junior and senior officers of the Bank, will be required to call and appreciate customers for their continuous patronage.

Special Customer Service Week dress code will also be observed by the Bank.

The Bank used the Customer Service Week to reiterate its commitments to continuously support current and prospective customers by delivering exceptional service at all times.

Polaris Bank is a customer-centric bank positioned to delivering industry-defining products, services and platforms across all the key market segments.