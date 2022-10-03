Customer Service Week: Ecobank celebrates customers’ loyalty

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal has lauded the bank’s customers over their continued patronage and dedication to the brand, assuring that the bank will continue to meet and surpass their expectations with product offerings and excellent service delivery. In his message to the customers as part of this year’s anniversary of Customer Service Week, Lawal observed that their loyalty to the bank over the years has made the Pan African bank one of the most preferred financial institutions in the country.

According to him, “For us as a bank, we are inspired by your confidence and support to us in numerous ways. We are proud to celebrate your trust in our products and services and use and reliance on them across our touch points. Indeed, your word-of-mouth recommendations of them make us delighted to serve you better.”

He pointed out that the choice of this year’s theme: “Celebrate Service” particularly resonates with Ecobank’s philosophy that service is a game changer, stressing that “it is the reason we are constantly investing in our technology and equipping our staff with the requisite skills and resources to provide you with the relevant solutions you need and cutting-edge banking experience.”

Lawal reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to implement their feedbacks, noting that “we will continue to be relentless in our efforts to make financial services readily and easily accessible to you. As your preferred financial partner, we are happy to listen to you and remain committed to tailoring our products and services to suit your lifestyle and power your aspirations. We will continue to evolve with you and innovate our products and services to make banking a more rewarding experience for you.”

Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers daily. It is celebrated annually during the first full week of October. This year’s celebration holds from October 3 to 7.