Custodial Centre inmates exhibit skills at talent hunt in Benin

No fewer than 30 inmates of Oko Custodial Centre of Nigeria Correctional Service participated and showcased their natural talents at an edutainment talent hunt, held in Benin.

This is contained in a statement issued by Edo Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Aminu Suleman and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday.

Suleman said that the inmates participated in areas of comedy performance, drama, news casting, and dance and singing, among others, at an event tagged “Yellow Ribbon Edutainment Therapy Programme.”

He said that the programme was designed to educate, enlighten and entertain as well as for the discovery of talents for the entertainment industry.

NAN reports that the event, which was one of the several inmates’ reform and rehabilitation programmes of the custodial centre, was to achieve positive self-discovery during festival periods.

“As part of the event, messages were delivered by relevant professionals, where the inmates were educated on their rights and responsibilities, available opportunities, the need to be hard working and to be God-conscious, among others,” he said.

NAN reports that the Controller of the Centre, Edo Command, Charles Ogwude, was represented by Deputy Controller of Corrections in-charge of the custodial centre, DCC Sikiru Balogun.

Ogwude, who appreciated the partners for their commitment, noted that Nigerian Correctional Service placed premium on humane custody and on inmates’ reformation and rehabilitation.

“He advised the inmates to continue to maximise the various available opportunities in preparing for life outside custody,” he said.

Speaking, Edwin Asibor, co-organiser and Executive Director, Securing the Creative Goldmine in Youth Initiative, urged the inmates to have positive disposition about life and develop their God-given talents, as life in the outside world holds lots of prospects for them.

According to Asibor, who is also an advocate of the Yellow Ribbon Project, great men have, at one time or the other, spent years in prison custody, come out and held great positions in society.

He said that the inmates were further motivated when a guest artist, Asi Oracle, who was once an inmate, made a thrilling song performance, even as he advised that they could achieve great heights with obedience and hard work.

Apart from exhortations from the various partners and guests, the public relations officer said that the inmates contested keenly in the various areas of talent display, while prizes were awarded to seven winners for extra- ordinary performances in dance, songs, comedy and rapping.

He said that in addition, two inmates were selected as Best-behaved Inmates.

Suleman said that the programme was co-hosted by the command and an NGO, Securing the Creative Goldmine in Youth Initiative.

Other partners, he said: were Courage Asia of Courageous World Entertainment, NBA, Edo branch, Citizens’ Rights Department, state Ministry of Justice, Pastor Peter Ojoru and Nosa Okundia of Greater Returnees Foundation.