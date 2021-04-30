The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria says the current investment on nutrition by the Kaduna State Government is not enough to address the burden of malnutrition in the state.

CS-SUNN’s Executive Secretary, Beatrice Eluaka, stated this in Kaduna on Friday at a one-day Policy Dialogue on the State Nutrition Policy, organised by the Planning and Budget Commission.

Eluaka said the dialogue, supported by CS-SUNN, with the theme: “Emerging Opportunities and Innovative Financing Options for Nutrition Interventions,” was to call on policy makers to improve nutrition investment in the state.

According to her, the current investments in the nutrition sector are not comparable to the scale of the malnutrition problem in the state.

She said: “The theme also underscores the need for all stakeholders to focus more on nutrition programmes that deliver results.

“We, therefore, want policy makers in the state to make commitments for improved investment in the nutritional sector for better outcomes.

“We must act now to ensure that every person, rich or poor, living in cities or rural areas, has food and is nutrition secured.”

Eluaka said that CS-SUNN was committed to mobilising non-state actors to advocate, generate evidence, build capacity and stimulate communities to scale up nutrition in Nigeria.

She said the alliance was currently implementing the Partnership for Improving Nigeria Nutrition Systems project.

She said: “The project is designed to strengthen the Nigeria nutrition systems to be more result-driven, effective, serviceable, efficient, and transparent in delivering on their mandate.

“We are also implementing the SUN Movement Pooled Fund window II and the SUN-Youth Voices for Sustainable Change.”

The Executive Secretary commended the State Planning and Budget Commission, the State Committee on Food and Nutrition and other partners for prioritising nutrition issues in Kaduna State.

Also speaking, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Bamalli, stressed the need for improved nutrition investment considering the available opportunities for massive food production in the state.

Bamalli, who was represented by Prof. Ahmed Mora, the Wakilin Magajin Maganin Zazzau, said there are institutions that would support research to boost food production in the state.

Sarah Kwasu, State Team Leader, Alive and Thrive (Fhi 360), described the dialogue as crucial to finding lasting solutions to challenges affecting the implementation of the state nutrition policy.