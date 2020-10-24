The management of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Kwara, has suspended the on-going first semester examinations.

The Deputy Registrar, Information and Publication, Ajibola Jimoh, made this known in Ilorin on Saturday.

“This development is due to the 24-hour curfew declared by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to contain further escalation of street protests and wanton looting of government and private property in Ilorin on Friday night,’’ Jimoh said in a statement.

He said that the notice took immediate effect.