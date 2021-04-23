The Borno State Police Command has announced a review of the hours of curfew in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The announcement was made by the police after a meeting of the State Security Council on Thursday.

The council is chaired by the State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Before the latest review, curfew in Maiduguri had been between 10pm and 6am.

However, the Borno State Police Command in a statement by its Commissioner, Bello Makwashi, said the the Security Council Meeting, which was also attended by heads of other security agencies, pushed the curfew by one hour to now be from 11pm to 6am.

The statement, signed by the spokesman of the Command, Edet Okon, said: “In view of the ongoing Ramadan, the Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the adjustment in the starting time of curfew from 10pm to 11pm.

“For clarity and emphasis, henceforth and until further notice, the curfew period will run from 11pm to 6am daily.

“The Commissioner of Police in Borno State, CP Bello Makwashi, while wishing the Muslim Ummah Ramadan Mubarak, urges all residents of the state to reciprocate the goodwill offered by the state government by continuing to observe the curfew within the new timing.”