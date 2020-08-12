The Coalition of United Political Parties has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to adjust its timetable for Edo and Ondo States governorship elections following the Court of Appeal judgment that upturned the de-registration of 23 political parties.

The coalition in a statement by its Chairman, Media Committee, Chukwudi Ezeobika, said the adjustment was necessary following the unanimous decision of the panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal, which declared the de-registration of political parties by INEC as illegal and unconstitutional.

Ezeobika said it would be waste of efforts for INEC to proceed with the scheduled elections in Edo and Ondo States without giving opportunity to all necessary parties to field candidates for the elections.

He said: “The coalition demands immediate adjustment on the time and date of the affected governorship elections to avoid waste of taxpayers money.

“It is also to avoid the court order bringing the whole exercise to nullity.”

INEC had earlier said that it would be approaching the Supreme Court on the Court of Appeal conflicting judgements over de-registration of political parties.

