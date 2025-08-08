CUPP demands immediate release of Sowore

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of a politician, Omoyele Sowore, by the Nigeria Police.

The CUPP National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that his arrest was unconstitutional and must not be allowed to stand.

Ameh noted that Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), was entitled to freedom of expression under Section 39 of the Constitution.

He said the law guarantees the right to hold opinions and share ideas freely, without fear or interference from any authority.

“This arrest is a clear abuse of power and violates the principles of justice and accountability enshrined in our Constitution,” he stated.

Ameh added that the police must explain the reasons behind Sowore’s arrest to the public.

“Denying him bail is unjustifiable and reflects a dangerous use of power aimed at suppressing dissent,” he said.

He insisted that the Publisher of Sahara Reporters must be released immediately and unconditionally, or charged to court if there is any legitimate case.

He further questioned how someone could attain the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police within just 10 years of service.

Such a rapid promotion, he argued, raises valid concerns about systemic corruption and favouritism within the police structure.

Ameh called for a public inquiry to ensure fairness and transparency in promotions within the Nigeria Police Force.

He said using the police to harass or silence citizens should be condemned by every well-meaning Nigerian.

“Accountability is our collective duty, and we must resist any attempts to stifle free speech,” he added.

Ameh urged the Nigeria Police to uphold the rule of law and stop serving as a tool for oppression.

