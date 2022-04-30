Culture custodian, Archbishop Ladigbolu, speaks on fate of late Alaafin’s wives

The new Alaafin of Oyo, who will replace late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, will inherit his several wives.

This was stated by the Archbishop Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Reverend Ayo Ladigbolu.

Ladigbolu, who is from the Agunloye Ruling House of Oyo Kingdom, stated this in an interview with Saturday PUNCH.

A custodian of the culture of the Oyo Kingdom, he said on the fate of the wives left behind by Oba Adeyemi: “The new king will inherit them and that is the tradition, but you know things are changing now.

“Once a woman is married to the Alaafin they are married forever to the Alaafin.

“You know circumstances of life are changing and we have to adjust to the changing trends.

“They are married to Alaafin and Alaafin is not a person but an institution.

“The new Alaafin will be responsible for their welfare because they are married to the institution and not just a person.”

Asked what if any of the wives decides to leave the palace to go and remarry, Ladigbolu said: “I don’t have to elaborate on that; all I can say is that they are married to Alaafin and Alaafin is not a person but an institution.

“That is why the question of who they belong to after the death of the Kabiyesi who married them did not arise.

“They belong to the Alaafin.

“But in the light of the prevailing circumstances we will have to adjust.

“That is my response.”