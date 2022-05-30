Cultural promotion, tourism potent tools for national development -OPU

Malaysia chapter of the Oodua Progressives Union(OPU) on Sunday restated the need to promote Yoruba cultural identity, saying promotion of culture and tourism remains potent tools for national development.

The Yoruba socio-cultural group made this disclosure at the 2022 edition of the Oodua Progressives Union(OPU) Malaysia day, held at Bird of Paradise Villa, Genting Highlands,with the theme: “Uniqueness of Yoruba Cultural Heritage for National Development”,

In his opening speech, coordinator of OPU Malaysia, Akogun Franklin Olakanye, said the event is to explore the possibility of building a formidable platform for OPU members across Asia, saying the group remains the most viable organization across the world with members spreading across 98 countries in all the six continents of the world.

Akogun Olakanye added also that the global convener of the OPU and the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has succeeded in championing the cause of the Yoruba race to 98 countries across the globe, saying Yoruba remain a blessed race with standard ethics, ethos, culture and traditions that endured over time.

He charged all members of the OPU to be committed to the ideals of the group, stressing that the Yoruba diaspora group has the potential to fulfill its dreams of actualizing the dream of the race.

“The vision of our global convener and the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams is to spread the gospel of unity and cultural promotion to the world, so, it is very important to say it also that

Yoruba’s dream of fulfilling its destiny as a race cannot be fulfilled without our commitment as a group. It is our responsibilities as an organization to alter the destiny of our race positively for the benefits of the young generation.

“We cannot play a second fiddle to any race in the world. The Yoruba can only fulfill its dreams if we are united as one, indivisible race that is bond by a common destiny to take our race to a greater height.”

In his lecture, Dr Ayokunmi Khumalo re-affirmed the strengths of Yoruba race as a people, insisting that Yoruba from time immemorial remains a race of distinguished citizens with records of successes in education, health, sports, science and technology, politics as well as human growth and development.

The erudite lecturer stated further that despite the obvious challenges confronting the race, the possibility of Yoruba fulfilling its dreams is very high.

“In examining how the Yoruba rich cultural heritage can be used for national development, it is critical to provide concise but succinct solution to the problem hindering the progress of Yoruba race.”

The problem, according to him, is that the development efforts have been hampered by the country’s extreme poverty and unequal distribution of resources, saying the best solution to address these issues is for those in charge of the country’s affairs to embrace what is truly theirs and also desist from seeking solutions through loans and other form of financial assistance from international communities.

This, he said, has done nothing to improve the situation and has only exacerbated the problem.

“According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), culture is the entire set of distinguishing, spiritual, material, intellectual, and emotional characteristics that define a society or social group.

“It is the totality of a people’s way of life evolved in their attempt to meet the challenges of living in their environment that gives order and meaning to their social, political, economic, aesthetic, and religious norms and modes of organisation, thereby distinguishing them from their neighbours.

“Since all development theories have failed to work for us and foreign loans have increased our debt, we should look inward for our development drives.

“Tourism through cultural heritage promotion can help our inward- looking development drive.

“We can use both tourism and cultural promotion as tools to achieve development through tourism.This will undoubtedly have a positive impact on income generation, job creation, and the improvement of people’s living standards. A high standard of living is a major indicator of development

The success of our development efforts is dependent on the promotion of our cultural heritage.

“What should we do, and where should we start? There are three types of actions we must take to achieve this admirable goal. These are cultural preservation, revitalization, and revolution in the face of globalisation; cultural renewal and investment; and cultural promotion for income generation, wealth acquisition, and long-term development”, Khumalo stated.

Other prominent members of the OPU Malaysia present at the event include the organization’s Secretary General, Hon Wande Omoba, all members of the OPU Malaysia Executive, Baba Odua, Iya Odua, the elders and advisers among others.