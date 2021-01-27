There was pandemonium in lgbo-Olomu community in lkorodu West Council Development Area in Lagos State as members of Eiye Confraternity went on rampage over the killing of their member.

The cult member was alleged to have been killed in Sunday in Ajegunle area of Ikorodu.

Many people were injured during the protest by the cultists, while properties of some residents were looted.

Members of the cult group freely displayed sophisticated weapons, which they used to cause mayhem and threatened innocent residents.

Two notorious members of the gang were, however, apprehended through the efforts of members of a local vigilance group in the community, Onyabo.

Those arrested were simply identified as Sheriff, a notorious sharpshooter cultist that came from Oworonshoki in Bariga with his members, and Lucky, who confessed to have come to lgbo-Olomu from Oke-Oko, a neighbouring community, with his group members.

While other members of the group such as Jelili, Fela, Aboki, Loaded and Small Sherif escaped into the bush, those that were apprehended have been handed over to Police for investigation and prosecution.