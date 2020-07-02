Nine members of the Eiye cult have been arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Lagos State Police Command for killing a rival cult member in a viral video.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had directed the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, to fish out those who carried out the killing in the video, which went viral in May 2020.

Before the young man was killed, his attackers had taken time to ask him questions.

Odumosu, who paraded the suspects on Wednesday, said SARS operatives arrested one of the suspects, Francis Diamond, aka Iron Man, who confessed to be among the suspects and that he was the one who recorded the video showing the killing of the young man.

Eight other members of the gang, all male, were arrested.

They are: Olaitan Apanpa, aka Emir/Armoured Tank, 31; Chidi Michael, aka Jaaru, 25; Eno Sunday, aka Covenant, 25; Saheed Gbadebo aka Sambo, 23; Adepeju Azeez, aka Aboki, 38; Samuel Ilesanmi, aka Baba Obo; Omotosho Quadri, 25; and Moses Ogungbe, 28.

It was revealed that Apanpa pulled the trigger that killed the victim.

The suspected Eiye Confraternity members said the reason for killing the victim was that he participated in the killing of one of their leaders at the University of Ibadan early this year.

It was equally revealed that the suspects are serial killers of rival cult members in Ikorodu and its environs, especially Gbadebo, who single handedly killed two victims at Bayekun Street, Ikorodu and five persons at Ajah.

In another development, on May 9, 2020, Epe Police Station received a complaint that one Salisu Mohammed, 17 years old, was kidnapped and taken to unknown destination by a group of kidnappers, numbering about five, while he was sleeping at the cattle rearing center Epe.

The kidnappers established contact with the family and demanded N10 million as ransom.

The Command’s Anti-kidnapping team was said to have been promptly deployed to Epe, where the victim was rescued unhurt on May 13, 2020 inside a thick forest within Epe without payment of ransom.

All the suspects were arrested.

They are Umaru Abdullahi, Majuba Mohammed, Aliyu Alhamajo, Mohammed Umaru and Shehu Malami.

They confessed to the commission of the crime.

On June 23, 2020 at about 4:20pm, a case of attempt to commit felony to wit obtaining with false pretence was reported at Area ‘G’ Ogba by one Temitope Odunsi of Bashorun Street, Dopemu, that at about 7:45am, she boarded a Toyota Camry cab with registration number LSR 998 DP from Baale Bus Stop, Dopemu, Agege going to Ikeja and there were two other persons apart from the driver.

That the driver, one Junior Osuagwu, diverted to an unknown direction.

She raised an alarm and some Mobile Police Officers attached to Wema Bank Plc, Adealu Bus Stop pursued the vehicle and apprehended the suspects.

Investigation led to the arrest of a second syndicate.

On June 5, 2020 at about 7:20am, information received from a credible source revealed that some armed robbers were sighted around Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, robbing motorists and other unsuspecting victims of their valuables.

Upon the receipt of the information, SARS operatives, Ipakodo Base mobilised to the area and arrested one Solanke Kehinde and recovered an unregistered Toyota Camry Saloon Car 2010 model.

During interrogation, he claimed that he bought the said car from gang of armed robbers who live around Agege area of Lagos.

He led the operatives to arrest three of the armed robbery suspects, namely: Wale Owoeye, 29; Samuel Akinlagun, 23; and Rashidi Ayoola. 28.

Items recovered from them included a cut to size double barrel gun with five live cartridges.

On June 18, 2020 at about midday, information received from a credible source revealed that some armed men were sighted holding unlawful meeting around Ginti area of Ijede/Ikorodu Lagos.

On receipt of the information, SARS operatives, Ipakodo base swiftly mobilised to the scene.

On sighting the operatives, the armed men opened fire at them.

The operatives engaged them and succeeded in arresting two of the suspects, namely: Seun Alabi, 30; and Rilwan Yesufu, 27.

One cut to size locally made pistol with three live cartridges, cutlass and criminal charms were recovered from them.

It was revealed that the suspects are both cultists and robbers terrorising residents of Ijede/Ikorodu and its environs.

On May 14, 2020 at about 7am, a credible information was received that some robbers who operates with Volkswagen Vanagon bus, Lagos commercial colour, popularly known as One Chance, were sighted at Second Rainbow, Mile 2 area of Lagos, robbing unsuspecting “passengers” of their phones and other valuable items.

Upon the receipt of the information, SARS operatives, Ipakodo base swung into action and arrested three of the suspects, namely: Nurudeen Mustapha, 36; Akan Udoh, 39; and Paul Olisel, 31.

Their Volkswagen Vanagon bus with Reg. No. SMK 367 XR was recovered.

An iPhone 6+ and Pano Spark phone taken from the victims were also recovered from them.

It was revealed that the suspects have no permanent address as they sleep from one Hotel to the other.

—