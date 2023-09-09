Cultists behead DPO in night attack in Rivers State

The Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division in Rivers State, Bako Angbashim, has been killed by cultists.

According to available information, the DPO, a Superintendent of Police, was beheaded by the cultists on Friday night.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed thew development, heaped praises on Angbashim for his effective policing duties.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said in a statement she issued on Saturday: “In an unfortunate incident on 8th of September,2023, the DPO of Ahoada Division, SP Bako Angbashim, displayed exemplary courage during a mission to combat criminal activities in the Odumude Area of Ahoada East Local Government Area in Rivers State.

“SP Bako Angbashim, alongside his dedicated team, embarked on a raid of known criminal blackspots in the region. The operation led to a pursuit of criminals from their concealed hideouts. Tragically, as they were returning from this operation, they were ambushed by a significant number of criminals who opened fire on the brave officers.

“In the face of this adversity, SP Bako Angbashim, valiantly held his ground, while his men, depleted of ammunition, made a tactical retreat. Regrettably, during this engagement, SP Bako Angbashim sustained fatal injuries, and one of his informants was also injured, currently receiving medical care for a gunshot wound.

“The criminals seized the body of SP Bako Angbashim, forcing the remaining officers to return to their base for reinforcement. Efforts were made to rescue and recover the DPO’s body, with assistance sought from the Army teams stationed at FOB Base Etraco. However, the operation proved challenging due to the extremely dark conditions within the dense bush.

“The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, PhD, has expressed deep determination to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice. An extensive investigation is currently underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of SP Bako Angbashim and all those affected by this distressing incident.”