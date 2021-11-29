Cultist nabbed during attack on hotel lodgers in Ogun State

A notorious member of the dreaded Eiye confraternity, Esuruoso Tunde, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command, while attacking lodgers at Ladis Hotel, situated at Ebenezer Junction, Obantoko area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Monday.

In a statement, Oyeyemi said Tunde was nabbed in the early hours of Monday.

He said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Obantoko Divisional Headquarters that the said hotel was under attack by suspected cultists.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Obantoko, SP Ignatius Alimiekena, quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene.

The hotel premises was there and then cordoned off by the policemen, making it difficult for the hoodlums who have mingled with the customers to get out of the premises.

Search was properly conducted on everybody in the premises and a locally fabricated double barrel short gun with one expended cartridge was found on Tunde.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to been a member of Eye confraternity and that the gun was handed over to him by one of his colleagues, simply known as Scatter.

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-cultists Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Bankole also directed that Tunde’s other accomplices must be hunted for and brought to justice.

The CP warned hoteliers to be wary of those they will be accommodating in their facilities as any hotel found to be harbouring criminals will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the the provisions of the law.