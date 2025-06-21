Cultist kingpin terrorising Lagos for over 15 years arrested

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested the most wanted, vicious, notorious hired killer and head of the killers’ gang in the history of Lagos State, Wasiu Akinwade alias Olori Eso, who has been terrorising communities for over 15 years.

The spokesman of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Friday.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was the head of a killer gang in the history of Lagos State in recent times.

He said: “On June 20, 2025, Tactical Squad operatives of the Command successfully, in a well-coordinated special operation code-named Silence, Speed and Surprise, trailed and arrested Wasiu Akinwande aka Olori Eso, a 44-year-old notorious hired killer and head of a killer gang and cultist kingpin who, along with his multiple gangs and hoodlums, have been terrorising the Mushin area of Lagos State and its environs.

“This serial killer suspect is the most wanted in Lagos’ history in recent times. His arrest marks a huge success in the ongoing fight against violent crimes that are threats to the security and safety of residents in Mushin and some other parts of Lagos State.”

The image manager further said that Akinwande was arrested in his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun State after several attempts by the Police Tactical Squad.

The Police Public Relations Officer added: “For over a decade now, from 2009 until 2024, Wasiu Akinwande and his gangs have terrorised the people and communities, particularly in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

“He was responsible for organising and executing a series of armed robberies, cold-blooded murders, kidnappings and cult-related killings. His reign of terror instilled fear and apprehension in residents and posed a dangerous threat to law and order.”

Hundeyin explained that Akinwande’s criminal activities have left trauma, horror, agony, and pain in the families of victims of his numerous high-profile crimes under investigation by the Lagos State Police Command.

“Despite his escapes from one state of the country to another over the years, the Lagos State Police Command remained resolute in its pursuit of Justice,” he said.

The PPRO said that operatives of the Command raided his house in Mushin, Lagos Stateand recovered a cache of weapons and incriminating items he freely admitted he was using for his killing operations with his gang.

The firearms recovered included: Two AK-47 rifles, one K2 Assault rifle, one Red Ryder rifle, three pump action rifles, two locally made single-barrel pistols, five magazines, 57 live cartridges, 70 5.56 live ammunition, 27 9mm ammunition, one expended 5.56 ammunition, one dagger, three walkie-talkies, and nine international passports belonging to different individuals.

Hundeyin added: “The Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has been directed by the Commissioner of Police to lead other specially selected crack detectives to broaden the investigation of the cases and round up all other suspects linked to Wasiu Akinwande and bring them to justice. Four families have already come forward to identify him as the suspect behind the killings of their children and wards.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, hereby wishes to reassure all Lagosians that their safety and security remain the Command’s top priority. CP Jimoh commends all the officers involved in this operation for their bravery and dedication and urges the public to continue supporting the police by providing timely and credible information to aid their crime-fighting efforts.

“Wasiu Akinwande is currently in Police custody under heavy security and will face the full weight of the law for all his crimes. The Lagos State Police Command remains steadfast in its mission to make Lagos a no-go area for criminals and ensure the safety and security of all Lagosians and visitors alike.

“The Command calls on residents to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station and await the outcome of the police investigation, which will definitely be made public.”

