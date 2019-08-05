Operatives of the Osun State Police Command on July 24, 2019 arrested one Biodun Adelokun, a notorious Aiye cult member, on his way to eliminate a member of a rival cult member in Ogijo area of Ogun State.

The suspect was arrested by policemen attached to Ogijo Division who were on routine patrol with the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Muhammed Baba.

The team accosted three men on Bajaj motorcycle with registration number KJA 778 QH at Fakale Road, Ogijo, but on sighting the policemen, the three men took to their heels but were hotly chased by the policemen.

The officers succeeded in arresting one of them with a bag.

When the bag was searched, a locally made cut to size pistol, a live cartridge, an axe and assorted charms were recovered in it.

On interrogation, Adelokun confessed been a member of the dreaded Aiye cult and the chief executioner of his group.

He stated further that he was on his way with two others to eliminate a member of another cult group who has been earmarked for execution by his own group before he was arrested by the DPO and his men.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered for a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang as well as thorough investigation of the case.