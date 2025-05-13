Cultism: We won’t give in to intimidation — Gov. Okpebholo

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has renewed the commitment of his administration to the fight against cultism, no matter the level of intimidation and threats.

Addressing youths who were on a peaceful rally to the Government House, Governor Okpebholo assured that the blood of every Edo son and daughter matters much to his administration and so he has resolved to protect every resident against cultism.

He said if his life was not protected as a youth, he would not have become the governor of the state, and so it is incumbent on his administration to ensure no more lives are lost to cultism.

He said: “We must save our land.

“Cultism must stop in Edo State because if I was killed by cultists as a youth, I would not have become the governor of Edo State today.

“Every Edo blood matters to us as an administration, and no matter the intimidation, they will not stop me as the fight against cultism is total.

Also Read:

“We must continue to fight until we stop cultism in Edo State.

“Edo must be safe for us.

“Otherwise, investors will be afraid to come and invest in the state because they would feel it is not safe for them and their investments.

“The way to attract investors is to stop cult killings and send bad people away from the state.”

Governor Okpebholo justified the demolition of a building linked to a cultist, saying proper procedures were followed by the state government.

Okpebholo said: “Why is my administration not just demolishing buildings anyhow across the state?

“We are resolute against this fight.

“I am not afraid of them, neither my administration nor Edo people.

“Together, we will stop the cult killings.

“I thank you all for taking this stand and supporting our determination to stop cultism in Edo State.

“These cultists are our enemies and want to kill the dreams of the state.

“They should continue in their threats.

“They will not stop us as we will do all that is needed to be done to ensure cultism becomes a thing of the past in the state.”

The Chairman, National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State Chapter, Comrade Moses Aguinede Joseph, said Edo youths are standing with the governor on whatever measures he has decided to take to ensure the State is free from cultism.

Joseph noted that youths in the state embarked on a peaceful rally against cultism because they are all fed up with the negativity that cultism brings to the Heartbeat of the Nation.

He said: “We are all tired of cult killings in Edo State and support the governor in the fight against cultism and drug abuse in the state.

“We are in solidarity with you on the campaign your administration has embarked on against cultism and drug-related issues in the state.”

Comrade Joseph said the peaceful rally was the fallout of a meeting held last week among students and youth leaders of the three Senatorial Districts.

He added: “We came out with a communique and part of the resolutions in the communique is this peaceful rally.

“Students and youth leaders across the State stand strongly against cultism and drugs and we support your actions and plans to curb these negative acts.

“If the resolutions of our communique are implemented, meaningful results will be achieved.”

A youth leader and human rights activist, Comrade Precious Oruche, who was part of the advocacy visit, said youths in the state are tired of innocent lives being lost to cultism and commended the governor for the swift actions he has taken to halt the trend since he assumed office.

Oruche said: “Before you came in as governor of Edo State, cultism was a ritual and we are here to support any measure taken by your administration to stop the dastardly acts across the state.

“We noticed that some people are condemning the move your administration has taken to stop cultism in Edo State.

“We are behind you and will support your actions.

“We will be ready to stand with you when you call for our support.

“We appeal to the Commissioner of Police not to punish innocent citizens, but they should do their investigation well.”

Post Views: 21