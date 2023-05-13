Cultism: Police arrest three teenagers, recover weapons

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested three teenagers for allegedly engaging in cult activities.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this on his verified Twitter handle @benHundeyin on Saturday.

Hundeyin, who did not disclose the names of the suspects because they are minors, said they were arrested on Saturday in Ojo area of the state.

“Police officers, attached to Iba Division arrested the teenagers,” he said.

According to him, dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

“The teenagers were arrested with weapons on them,” he said.

The Police spokesperson expressed worry over teens’ attraction to cultism.

He also referenced in his post the anti-cultism Act which prescribed 21 years jail term for convicted cult members and solicitations for an unlawful society.

The punishment, according to Hundeyin, also extends to anyone found to have attended meetings of a cult group or an illegal society.