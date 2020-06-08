The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested 60 suspects over alleged involvement in cult-related activities.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, disclosed this in Uyo on Monday.

Fredrick said 15 of the suspects had been charged for murder, while 12 others were charged for murder and cultism, adding that the rest were still under investigation.

He recalled that sometime in April, the command received disturbing reports of rival cult clashes between members of Debam and Iceland Cult Confraternities in Inen Clan in Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

According to him, the clash led to the death of one Ofonime Uduak, a male, and one Iniobong Silas, also a male.

He said the deceased were suspected to be members of Iceland and Debam Confraternities in the community.

Fredrick said: “Consequently, the Police Command swung into action and arrested 60 suspects. Fifteen suspects were charged to court for murder, while 12 others were charged with murder and cultism.

“In a related development, the Command on Saturday, June 6, arrested four other notorious cultists terrorising Oruk Anam Local Government Area.”

Fredrick said the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Imohimi Edgal, had reassured the people that the onslaught against cultists and cultism-related activities in the state would be sustained.

He commended the people for volunteering prompt and useful information that led to the arrests, saying the police would continue to do its best in protecting lives and property of Akwa Ibom people.