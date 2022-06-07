Cultism: Police arrest 14, recover hard drugs, other items in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command had arrested 14 suspected cultists over the incessant cult and gang wars plaguing Agege area and environs.

The Spokesman for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

He identified the suspects as Rasheed Abdulateef, also known as Adagun, 25; Abubakar Mohammed, aka Yaba, 29; Monday Okezie, 36; and Oluwasegun Oladipupo, 32.

Others are Daramola Idowu, Anjorin Lateef, Akeem Odusanya, Sulayman Odusanya, Alasela Olamilekan, Apelogun Elijah, Musa Mali, Moses Sunday, Isiaka Hassan and Musa Thairu.

Hundeyin said the suspects were arrested in sting operations spanning two weeks by officers of the Rapid Response Squad, led by the Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

The spokesman said that the arrest of the suspects was part of series of efforts by the Command to improve the security situation in Agege and the state at large.

He said: “The arrest of the two rival gang leaders, Abdulateef and Mohammed, along with their gang members followed sustained and diligent intelligence gathering within Agege communities.

“A rifle butt, police vest, pepper spray, a knife, machete, and hard drugs amongst others were recovered from Abdulateef.

“Okezie and Oladipupo, who are notorious for supplying hard drugs to the gangs, were arrested with large quantities of codeine, tramadol and rohypnol and have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“The remaining suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigations and eventual prosecution.”

Hundeyin said that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured the people of the state that the Command would continue to combat cultism and related crimes to ensure lasting peace.