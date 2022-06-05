Cultism: NPF demotes erring officer over unprofessional conduct

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has demoted its erring officer, Isaac Mathew from the rank of Corporal to Constable.

Mathew who was attached to Ebonyi State Police Command. was caught in a viral TikTok video May 7, 2022, dressed in full Police uniform while singing, dancing and brandishing an AK47 rifle in praise of a secret confraternity.

In a press release signed Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed that the decision followed the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial of the concerned officer and a review of the recommended punishment for the offences of Discreditable Conduct, Promoting Secret Cults and violation of the Social Media Policy (SMP) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Adejobi indicated that the Force is currently looking into many other disciplinary cases of unprofessionalism and misconduct by officers in encounters with members of the public.

Meanwhile, the NPF indicated that orderly room trials are ongoing and decisions reached at the end of such trials will be made known as the current police administration is committed to a transparent, accountable and proactive policing system in Nigeria

Following this, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has charged all police officers to uphold professional ethics, discipline and the ideals of the Force.

The police boss further charged them to be committed to self-discipline in line with the IGP’s policing agenda of ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standards, enhancement of anti-corruption drive with a view to having the desired Police institution Nigerians deserve.