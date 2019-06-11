Eleven suspected cultists were on Tuesday docked at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendants were Adeniyi Bamgbala, 23; Rufia Adewale, 35; Gbenga Kolawale, 20; Waheed Salami, 20; Rilwan Okegbenro, 20; and Abiodun Jaiyesimi, 20.

Others were Femi Osifeso, 26; Abiodun Alegunleye, 20; Mohammed Sanni, 23; Sunday Vincent, 22; and Olatunji Ojo, 20.

They were charged with conspiracy and murder but their plea was not taken.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendants had committed the offences on June 6, at about 10:00pm on Ireshe Road in Ikorodu.

Adebayo alleged that the suspected cultists had stormed the home of one Sodiq Adewale, 26, shot him to death with a locally made pistol and hacked his body with a cutlass.

He said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that section 223 prescribes a death sentence for any person found guilty of murder.

The Chief Magistrate, O.O. Olatunji, remanded the 11 defendants at the Ikoyi Prison, pending the outcome of legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

Olatunji adjourned the matter until July 10 for receipt of advice from the DPP.