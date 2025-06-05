Cult war claims lives of vigilante member, one other in Port Harcourt

A clash between members of Deygbam cult and a local vigilante group has claimed the lives of two persons in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred around 10pm on Wednesday at Echue Street in Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the cultists terrorising Diobu area of Port Harcourt had ambushed a member of the vigilante group simply identified as Sango and killed him.

It was learned that Sango was intercepted by the cultists while he was returning home and shot dead immediately.

Members of vigilante who got wind of the development had mobilised to the scene and engaged the cultists in a gun duel.

A source privy to the development disclosed that the when the crossfire ensued between the two groups that stray bullet picked a lady.

He said: “The bad boys that are disturbing Diobu ambushed a vigilante member and killed him while he was returning home. When other members of the vigilante heard it, they came to the scene.

“The Cultists engaged when. There was serious shooting between the two groups. In the course of the shooting, stray bullet picked a young lady. The Vigilante group chased the cultists away.”

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said that it was cult related.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adepoju Adewole, had mandated the tactical units to mobilise to the troubled area, adding that normalcy has since returned.

Iringe-Koko said police have opened investigation into the development, promising that the police would arrest and prosecute all the cultists involved.

