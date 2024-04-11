Cult rivalry: 28-year-old man dies in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the death of 28-year-old Victor Namabebe to cult rivalry at Amarata, a suburb in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Command spokesperson, Musa Mohammed, confirmed this development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Yenagoa.

Mohammed, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the cult groups: Greenlanders and the Bobos, clashed on Tuesday at about 9pm.

He said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at a hospital morgue in Yenagoa.

He said: “At about 9pm on Tuesday, one Chief Emmanuel Namabebe reported at the ‘A’ Division of the Nigeria Police that his 28-year-old son, Victor Namabebe, was found dead at Amarata area of the state capital.

“Police personnel from the ‘A’ Division mobilised to the area and found the victim.

“Upon examination, he was found with various grievous injuries to the head.”

Meanwhile, sources in the neighbourhood told NAN that the deceased had stormed the Amarata/Ebis Mechanic area with a group of boys suspected to be members of Greenlanders.

According to the sources, the Greenlanders came for a member of Bobos who they alleged had earlier “crossed” (encountered) them.

The clash, they said, resulted in a gun duel and the use of dangerous weapons.

NAN gathered that many of the residents, who were at various football viewing centres at around 8pm for the UEFA Champion League matches, abandoned the game and scampered for safety.

Also, suspected cult groups’ spots at Apex Academy Road, OMPADEC, Ebis Mechanic in Amarata axis of Yenagoa had been on alert, poised for reprisal attacks over the victim’s death.