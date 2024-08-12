Cult clash: Man hacked to death in Ogun community

A suspected member of the Ayé Confraternity, identified to be known as Mosquito, has been reportedly hacked to death around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

According to reports, the deceased was killed during a suspected cult clash in Ijagun Road in the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the spokesperson for the command, Omolola Odutola, stated that the suspects severed the wrist of the deceased.

She said, “The police division at Igbeba received a call from residents at 11:40 p.m., reporting that suspected cultists were involved in a fight.

“After receiving the report, the divisional police officer mobilised the patrol team. When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of an unidentified man.

“Upon closer inspection, they discovered he had multiple cuts and gunshot wounds.

“Further examination revealed that his left hand had been severed and taken away.

“During our investigation, we learned that the deceased was commonly known as Mosquito and was a member of the Ayé Confraternity.”

She added that efforts were underway to apprehend the fleeing suspected cult members.

