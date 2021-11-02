Cubana Chief Priest reacts to Obi Cubana’s arrest by EFCC

Socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has reacted to news of his boss, Obi Cubana, being arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The philanthropist and club owner was arrested on Monday over allegations of tax fraud and money laundering.

Reacting to the news of the arrest via his Instagram page on Tuesday morning, Cubana Chief Priest said the development will only make Obi Cubana stronger.

In a mixture of English and Igbo languages, he wrote: “What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger, We Igbo’s are Used To This, Mbakala Ga Ama Ozo Mana Ozo Ga Ala. #FreeObiCubana.”