Cubana Chief Priest campaigns for Sanwo-Olu in Yoruba + Video

Celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has reiterated his support for the re-election of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that the Eagle online reported that the socialite endorsed the Lagos State Governor on his Instagram page.

Cubana Chief Priest told a seated crowd during a campaign in a Lagos community to support Sanwo-Olu.

He also advised all residents of Lagos State to re-elect Sanwo-Olu whom they already know, and should not allow themselves to be confused by anyone.

The celebrity barman, while addressing the crowd, said he is an Igbo man, but he is also Yoruba.

“Lagos is our own, as an Igbo man, I be Yoruba. Emi Omo Yoruba…,” he said.

Sharing a video of the event, he wrote: “All for a good man @jidesanwoolu we don enter street for you baba, victory✌🏿 is 101% assured, in Lagos please vote🗳 APC so dude can perfect all imperfections. one good turn deserves another 4+4.”

The post has generated reactions as many called him selfish while others said they were disappointed by his actions.

@bosskid447 said: “Eye service selfish interest. Be sincere with yourself if peter obi was not robbed will you be doing this ordinarily? Let’s fear God.”

Ex-Big Brother star @its_tegadominic while commenting said: “It’s how you people carry PO ON YPUR HEADS and then turn over and drop his mandate because this one go Favour una well, anyways as they say, is a game of interest as long as your families are out of the country and you have dual citizenship or the ability to leave then anything goes… what is worth doing is worth doing well. I know the rascals will come under this comment and start screaming BBN, UNA NO GO EVER GET SENSE FOR UNA LIFE. as long as people of influence can’t purge out game of interest out of their minds then we will remain where we are cause gullible still plenty.”

@red.cap.chief also said: “Baba Jide is a good man no doubt but no Governor who was among the people who hoard palliative from the dying masses during COVID-19 and couldn’t give a good reason for that deserves to be re-elected…Until we hold them accountable through our votes we will keep having a decaying system and incompetent leaders.”

On his part, @fredrick_moore112 said: “That one na for your own pocket. Wetin me know be say for this life, good market no need advert or convincing. Ahia oma n’ele oweya.”

@abiodunlizzyagbasi said: “They should have allowed Ambode to perfect all imperfections. We need a breath of fresh air please.”