CSR: Transport Minister commissions NIMASA skills acquisition facility in Kaduna

The outgoing Minister of Transportation, Engineer Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has commissioned the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) skill acquisition centre in Zaria Kaduna State and a twin lecture theater donated by the Agency to Kaduna State University.

The skill acquisition centre located in Zaria according to NIMASA Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward has facilities such as: Electrical, mechanical, sewing, technical, and welding learning facilities amongst others for youths and women.

Speaking at the event, the Minister noted that these projects are part of the legacies of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to improve education as a basic need for economic development and used the opportunity to commend the Dr. Jamoh led Management of the Agency for the initiative.

On his part, the Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, OFR noted that the NIMASA skill acquisition centre is one of the centres located across the six geo-political zones of the country. He also disclosed that higher institutions in all geo political zones of the country are benefitting from the Agency under her Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

“Our desire as an Agency is to ensure young Nigerians acquire skills to make them self-dependent thus productively engaged. We are also developing such centres in Niger, Lagos, Anambra, Gombe, Bayelsa and Rivers States. This is also aimed at fighting insecurity on land which will have a multiplier effect on security in the maritime domain”, he said.

The outgoing Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, represented by the Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe noted the commitment of Kaduna State Government to education and thanked NIMASA for completing the project in record time.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli CFR, commended NIMASA for citing the Project in the Emirate council assuring that the centre will be maintained for the benefit of the people.

It will be recalled that under the leadership of Dr. Jamoh, NIMASA has continued to maintain focus in ensuring the Nigerian maritime sector takes its rightful place in the comity of maritime nations. Just recently, the Agency commissioned five enforcement boats, four staff ferries and an ultramodern world class Search and Rescue Based Clinic, in addition to the commissioning of a permanent building, housing the Agency’s Abuja Office.