CSR: Natures Gentle Touch cleans up Aswani Road

Employees of Recare Limited, manufacturer of Natures Gentle Touch hair care range, took a proactive step towards environmental sustainability by carrying out a clean-up of the popular Aswani Road in the Isolo area of Lagos.

The exercise is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, and with a shared commitment to maintain a safe and clean environment for the society,



The team, which also had the CEO, Chijioke Anaele, in attendance, diligently combed the street, cutting grass and collecting plastic waste, discarded bottles and various litters that marred the road.



Speaking on the essence of the action, Anaele stated that the exercise aligned with the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and also in support of the government’s efforts at keeping the environment clean.



“We believe in the power of collective action. It is part of our philosophy as a company to maintain adequate wellness within the environment of our operations. We also ensure the well-being of the people within our community, customers, and employees. We’ve been doing this for almost a decade.



“We are not saying the government is not doing what they ought to do. They are. But this needs to be complimented. The weekly market that happens in the axis every Tuesday generates a lot of dirt. The government ensures this is cleaned up with the compulsory weekly sanitation, but we try to complement it on Fridays too to clean the environment so that we can start the new week in a sanitised environment.”



Anaele revealed that before now, the company cleared the drainages, to allow for free water flow when it is raining, and in anticipation of the heavy rains which is being predicted this year, the company intends to raise the collapsed blocks to avoid flooding the premises of occupants and business operations on the street.

“Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond our business operations, and we are proud to contribute to the well-being of our environment through this clean-up initiative.



“We encourage other businesses and individuals to join the movement towards a cleaner, healthier environment,” he said.