CSR: FirstBank donates modern healthcare centre to Lagos community

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has donated a modern primary healthcare centre to the people of Ijedodo community in Lagos West Senatorial District, Ojo Local Government Area, Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement by the bank on Thursday in Lagos on the Corporate Social Responsibility project.

The statement quoted the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, as saying that the project was one of the many ways of restating the bank’s commitment and support for the Lagos State Government’s “One Community at a Time” initiative.

Adeduntan said: “About 22 months ago, we were honoured to lay the foundation for a first of its kind modern primary healthcare facility in the history of Ijeododo Community.

“I congratulate His Excellency, Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his amazing government on the successful and timely execution of the project.

“This project is one of the many ways that FirstBank reiterates its commitment and support for the Lagos State Government’s OCAAT initiative which has continued to gain a wide acclaim globally.

“I am particularly happy that through this modern health centre, more than 2,000 residents of this community will now be able to conveniently access quality and timely healthcare.

“It is important to note that the OCAAT initiative which is an integrated, inter-sectoral and community-based programme aimed at achieving sustainable improvements in the lives of people across Lagos State aligns with the tenets of FirstBank’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CRS) approach.”

Adeduntan, represented by Seyi Oyefeso, said the consciousness of maximising positive impact in the society was what largely inspired the bank’s community development initiatives anchored on three pillars: Strategic Education, Health and Welfare.

The statement also quoted the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while inaugurating the project, as commending and appreciating the management of FirstBank for the kind gesture.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by Folasade Jaji, Secretary to the State Government, said: “This facility will go a long way in boosting the healthcare service delivery in this community and also complement our administration’s efforts to provide efficient and accessible healthcare services to all our people.

“As you are all aware, our administration places premium on delivering qualitative healthcare service to all Lagosians under the Health and Environment pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda.

“Under this pillar, we have deliberately accorded special attention to primary healthcare because it is the bedrock of any efficient and effective health care system.

“It is, therefore, in recognition of this that we have invested in the construction of new primary health centre and renovation of existing ones to meet the demands of increasing population of residents.”

The statement also quoted Jaji as saying the project was another demonstration of the Lagos State Government’s passion and commitment to collaborating with the private sector to provide quality and affordable healthcare services for the citizenry.

She added: “Without any doubt, the primary healthcare centre constructed by FirstBank will improve the quality of life of over 10,000 residents of Ijeododo and other people from its environ.

“It will also reduce the pressure on the healthcare facility which they hitherto travel long distance to access.”