CSR: Firm supports three schools in Katsina

A private firm, Qamaris Enteprises, has distributed writing materials to the less privileged students to less than three schools in Katsina State.

Abubakar Umar, a Director in the firm disclosed this in a press statement.

Umar in the statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, explained that the gesture was part of efforts at giving back to the community.

Umar, also a legal practitioner, said the schools included: Lami Abba Korau Community Girls Secondary School, Katsina; Sir Usman Nagogo Primary School and Ray Field Academy, katsina.

“As part of its commitments towards contributing its quota in ensuring quality and access to education for the less privilege, Qamaris Enteprises has carried out distribution of writing materials to the students of the schools in Katsina State of Nigeria.

“This is all part of the company’s effort of giving back to the community while exploring avenues of creating more opportunities within the agricultural landscape in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, Qamaris distributed at least 10,000 exercise books to the students and will do more in assist less privileged students in different parts of the country.