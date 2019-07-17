The Eko Electricity Distribution Company on Wednesday began free feeding initiative for pupils within its network as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Adeoye Fadeyibi, the Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, said the company was partnering with an NGO: “Food for Thought,” to administer free lunch on daily basis to the pupils.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the company started the pilot phase of the school feeding with 110 pupils of the Anglican Girls Seminary School, Broad Street, Lagos Island.

Fadeyibi said the programme was centered around making life comfortable for them by providing a meal per day for one year.

He said: “We decided to start with the Anglican Girls Seminary School to demonstrate our good intentions as part of our CSR to Nigerians and to pupils within operations.

“We are not the only company or people doing this, lots of individuals are also doing it quietly to feed pupils and other Nigerians.”

The EKEDC helmsman, however, assured the people of the sustainability of the project through the NGO to ensure conformity and transparency.

Fadeyibi said: “It is not about the amount invested but the good intentions involved to impact in the lives of our great pupils.

“We are happy for committing enough funds and we also look toward more corporate organisations and individuals to join.”

He, however, commended customers of the company for their effort in ensuring payment of bills, while urging them to ensure prompt payment of bills to keep the free food initiative going.

Mary Dinah, Chief Charity Officer, Food for Thought, lauded the management of Eko Disco for the kind gesture in ensuring free food to over 100 pupils in Anglican Girls School.

Dinah said the initiative was about feeding the poor children in local schools, especially in the Lagos Island.

She said the NGO started its free feeding initiative in 2017 in some random schools but this is the first time the organisation is commencing daily feeding to school.

According to her: “We take the responsibility to feed all pupils at the Anglican Girls Seminary School with the support of EKEDC.

“We are also partnering the Lagos State Government and United Nations for effective monitoring and proper administration.”

Contributing, Mayegun Moshood, the Education Secretary, Lagos Island Education Authority, also commended the initiative and support of EKEDC and Food for Thought.

Moshood said the initiative would go a long way to reduce the suffering of their parents and also reduce their expenses.

“We will ensure adequate transparency and effective administration of the food to the pupils,” he assured.