A former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the viral video of a Chief Superintendent of Police, Abimbola Oyewole, openly disobeying the directive of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to vacate Magodo Phase II Estate in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the order to the Senior Police Officer on Tuesday following a protest by residents of the estate.

He had visited the area after the residents took to the streets to protest the continuous presence of policemen in the estate.

A few weeks ago, police officers numbering about 50 stormed the estate in the company of some persons believed to be land grabbers to demolish the houses.

They say they were acting on a court order obtained from the Supreme Court.

They were however stopped, but they have since laid siege in the estate.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who arrived in the area in the afternoon, wanted to use his power as the Chief Security Officer in the state to order the police officers to vacate the area, but they outrightly disobeyed him.

According to the CSP who spoke, they were sent by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and that Sanwo-Olu should call them if he wants them to leave.

Omokri in a post shared on the social media said the CSP would have known the difference if he tried this action with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He wrote: “If it was Governor Wike that CSP disobeyed, he would have known that there are governors and there are Governors.

“Sanwoolu can’t claim to be in charge in Lagos after this incident.

“Pontus Pilate is only in charge to the extent (President Muhammadu) Buhari allows.

“Wike would not tolerate that in Rivers, and something must happen to that CSP.

“Sadly, Sanwoolu is not assertive enough for a state like Lagos.

“And no big surprise.

“He was picked by (the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed) Tinubu precisely because of his anodyne nature.

“Heavy Baba so pe Governor!”