CSOs urge NLC to purge itself of partisanship

Some Civil Society Organisations have called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to purge itself of partisanship.

The CSOs were led by the Executive Director of Initiative for Leadership and Economic Watch in Nigeria, Ambassador Splendour Agbonkpolor.

Agbonkpolor, at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, called on the NLC to take caution for the overall benefit of Nigerians, noting that labour unions are the last resort of the common man.

Agbonkpolor said: “Following the series of ugly political events, lawlessness in Imo State as a result of the poorly stage-managed NLC protest, it has become necessary for the CSOs to address the press to set the records straight.

“The events of the last one week that nearly snowballed into a breakdown of law and order in Imo have become disturbing and worrisome.

“Recall that on November 2, 2023, the partisan labour leader, Comrade Ajaero, went on a berserk expedition, calling out law-abiding Imo workers for a wild protest to invoke a security breach.

”This means that Ajaero has missed the track and is taking the laws into his hands, and as such he should be tamed not to further cause pandemonium in Imo during the election.

“Let it be on record that the Comrade Ajaero-led NLC have now become a political arm of the Labour Party.

“It is ready to blackmail, arm-twist and rain puerile machinations to disrupt the forthcoming democratic election in Imo.

“Ajaero has no right to stop the good people of Imo from exercising their franchise, which is their inalienable right under democratic governance.

”Also note that Ajaero in connivance with his shenanigans are ready to dance the macabre dance.

“Their stock-in-trade is to blackmail the government and score cheap political points,” he said.

Agbonkpolor, therefore, called on the NLC to suspend Ajaero to restore the confidence of ordinary Nigerians, whom, he said, saw labour unionism as a struggle for the enforcement of workers’ rights and entitlement.

He said, as concerned CSOs, they could not sit and watch while “unscrupulous elements in the name of comradeship fan the embers of hate and perdition”.

Agbonkpolor called for an overhauling of the NLC as a matter of urgency to purge the union of questionable elements.

He said that they were trying to bring the labour union into disrepute by being politically-induced to cause crisis during the Imo Governorship Election.

He called for the suspension of Ajaero over his misdemeanour, adding that he should also be investigated by the Police, Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies.

He urged citizens of Imo to go about their lawful business, and on Saturday to come out in their numbers to vote.

Chief Ogakwu Dominic, President, Civil Society Group for Good Governance (CSGGG), called on the NLC to look inward and rejig its activities and processes.

Dominic added that this was not the best time to destabilise the country.