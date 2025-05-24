CSOs seek probe into alleged abduction, killing of kid in Sokoto

Civil Society Organisations in Sokoto State have condemned the alleged abduction and killing of a four-year-old boy, Ayman Abubakar in Sokoto.

They have also called on the government and security agencies to launch an urgent and thorough investigation into the obnoxious incident.

The demand was made in a joint statement signed by Abdulganiyu Abubakar, National President of the Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL); Usman Suka, State Chairman of the Child Protection Network; and Rabiu Gandi, State Chairman, SGBV Response Team.

Presenting the CSOs’ address to journalists, Rufus Yogkong, State Coordinator of NACTAL, expressed deep shock over the tragic abduction and gruesome murder of young Ayman.

“This horrific incident is not only a grave violation of a child’s fundamental rights, but also a painful reminder of the growing insecurity faced by innocent Nigerians, especially vulnerable children,” Yogkong said.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and strongly condemned the crime, calling for a transparent and comprehensive investigation to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done,” he urged.

Yogkong urged investigative agencies to provide regular updates to the public and the family, in line with the principles of transparency and accountability.

He also called on the government, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to collaborate with the security agencies and CSOs to ensure that the case was not lost in silence or bureaucratic delays.

“The safety of every Nigerian child must be treated as a matter of utmost priority. Justice for this young child is justice for all,” he stressed.

Yogkong further stayed that the tragedy underscored the urgent need for stronger child protection systems, especially in schools, places of worship, and communities.

Giving an account of the incident, the child’s father, Dr Abubakar Hamza, said Ayman was abducted on March 29 while playing with a friend.

“We searched all the neighbours’ houses but couldn’t find him. Later, one of his friends told us that some unknown men took him away while they were playing.

“Tragically, on May 15, a security guard at our residential quarters discovered Ayman’s body inside a soakaway pit,” he said.

