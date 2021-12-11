CSOs commend Armed Forces, security agencies for combating insurgency, banditry

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations on Saturday in Abuja commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria and security agencies for their outstanding performance in peace-keeping operations.

The CSOs are the Arewa Youth Federation, Citizens Actions for Good Leadership and Northern Integrity Group of Nigeria.

They gave the commendation in a statement signed by the trio of Adamu Matazu, Smart Kevin and Malam Usman Muhammad, the President, Convener and Executive Director of the CSOs respectively.

The group noted that the AFN and security agencies had recorded tremendous successes leading to the killing and capture of notorious bandits and the destruction of their training and logistics bases.

They stated that the gains made in the war against terror in the northeast and the northwest and the crushing of secessionist attempts in the southeast and southwest were also indicative of the successes.

The group faulted media insinuations that internal wrangling in the military was responsible for insecurity in the country and described such publications as mischievous, highly misleading and ill motivated.

It said: “We are shocked to read a very demonic conspiracy concocted by enemies of Nigeria.

“The media report is the handiwork of desperate and unpatriotic elements that are as dangerous the insecurity the country is facing.

“Their intention is to blackmail the government and security agencies just to get to power. They do not care about the number of Nigerians who would die as long as their quest for power is achieved.”

The group stated that General Yahaya Farouk, the Chief of Army Staff, is a tested and trusted, no nonsense military personnel that had been in the theatre of war in the North East for a long time.

It added: “General S. A. Adebayo has been the Chief of Military Intelligence and has admirably vast experience and expertise.

“His contribution to the decimation of BokoHaram/ISAWP is well known.

“Throughout the history of Nigeria, the synergy within and between the armed forces and security agencies has been legendary, leading to the formation of joint operations and task forces with astonishing results.

“The outstanding successes in peace-keeping operations all over the world are still fresh in the minds of Nigerians. This reality is no secret and does not need advertising.

“In the history of this war this is the first time the security agencies are jointly coordinating intelligence gathering and the war against terror.”