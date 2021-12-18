CSO warns against breach of peace over death of Premiere Academy student

A coalition of 15 Civil Society Organisations has alerted the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to a likely threat to public peace through the activities of a group using the death of Keren Akpagher, a student of the Premiere Academy in Abuja, as cover.

The Coordinator of the Coalition, Deacon Okezi Odugala, raised the alarm in Abuja in a statement he issued on Saturday.

Odugala said a group, Justice for Keren Movement, has through its leader, Ikem Anthony Kalzeeni, embarked on incitement and premeditated acts of civil disorder to threaten public peace.

He specifically accused the movement of targeting significant and well placed individuals for planned physical attacks and cyber bullying.

The Coalition expressed surprise at the flagrant breach of the provisions of the privacy law as well as the cyber crime law that protect citizens against cyber bullying, counseling the law enforcement agencies to immediately invite Kalzeeni and his group for questioning as a way of forestalling impending public disturbance.

Deacon Odugala likened the activities of the group to those of hoodlums and criminals, calling on law enforcement agencies to move swiftly and nip their unwholesome activities in the bud.

The Coalition also advised CSOs to be more circumspect about public advocacy issues and resist temptation and offers from dubious sources to breach public peace.