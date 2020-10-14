A coalition of Civil Society Organisations, on Wednesday in Abuja urged EndSARS protesters to stop distracting the Nigeria Police Force from discharging its statutory duties.

Olayemi Success, one of the leaders of the CSOs, who addressed newsmen, said that the CSOs were worried that the protesters were distracting security agencies from focusing on the task of protecting Nigerians against criminals.

“We are aware of pockets of protest demanding the scrapping of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

“We are also aware that the Inspector General of Police, in a sheer display of professionalism and best regard for democratic tenets, yielded to the call and disbanded SARS.

“We are surprised that the protesters have continued with their trade which is uncalled for and unacceptable.

“The continued protest is ill-conceived. Even the initial protest was not in our best interest considering the advantage and usefulness of SARS in the curbing of crimes in Nigeria.

“The advantages overwhelmingly outweigh their few mistakes, so such protests could be highly demoralizing.”

He explained that the solidarity march from Unity fountain to force headquarters in Abuja was intended to boost the morale of personnel of the NPF.

On his part, Malam Kabiru Dallah, the Co-Convener of the CSOs, said that most well-meaning Nigerians appreciated the sacrifices of the police in securing the country.

“Whoever sees the police as an enemy is a suspect,” he declared.

He, however, commended the Inspector General of Police for creating the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWATT), to replace the disbanded SARS.