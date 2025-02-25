CSO unveils fake news mascot in Lagos

Action Against Fake News Network, a civil society organisation, on Tuesday unveiled fake news mascot toward creating awareness of its destructive effects.

At the unveiling in Lagos, AAFN’s President, Babatunde Ashafa, said that the organisation planned to brand over 70 percent of Nigeria’s population anti-fake news ambassadors, using the unveiled mascot.

Ashafa said that the mascot was symbolic and designed to warn of the destructive nature of fake news.

He said that the aim of the mascot was to raise awareness among the Nigerians about the dangers of fake news to the society.

“By giving fake news a recognisable face, we aim to promote critical thinking, mass mobilisation and socialisation, and branding of over 70 percent of Nigeria’s population as anti-fake news ambassadors,” the president said.

He said that the mascot would serve as a reminder of the devastating consequences of fake news on individuals, communities and the entire society.

According to him, the organisation’s mission is in three folds – exposing the dangers of fake news, raising awareness, and stigmatising fake news.

“The mascot highlights the dangers of fake news, sparking essential conversations and educating the public.

“The mascot’s unflattering representation will delegitimise fake news peddlers, making them social pariahs and enemies of progress,“ Ashafa said.

He also said that the mascot would serve as a rallying point for truth advocates, fostering a culture of media literacy and promoting fact-based discourse.

He urged individuals, organisations and governments to support the fight against fake news.

“This will help to ensure a safer, more informed and harmonious world,“ he said.

