CSO to Tinubu: Pay attention to TETFund activities

In a resolute call to action, a coalition of civil society groups on national interest led by Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay rapt attention to TETFund, noting that the rot in Tertiary Education Trust Fund would frustrate his efforts to revamp tertiary education.

This is as the CSO noted its readiness to compile the contentious issues in the agency for the attention of the President with a view for sanitary action to save tertiary education funding in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the trio of Comrade Danesi Momoh, convener, Dr. Abdulquadir Lawal, Director, Research and Documentation and Amb. Olukolade Akindele, Director, Mobilization and Logistics.

“Without doubt, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is paying far more than a passing attention on the education sector and educational matters.

“Though he inherited an education sector that is deficit in many aspects, his commitment to turning things around is visible.

“He has always maintained that without quality education, the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda cannot be met.

“Consequently, he has been hammering on policies that will expand both access and facilities in the education sector.

“Unfortunately and very sadly however, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) which acts as the highest bridge to infrastructural and human capacity development deficit in the tertiary Institutions is in an unending crisis, caused by an alleged endemic corruption as well as undue politicization of its activities and programmes,” the statement partly read.

It however, expressed regret that instead of taking steps of righting the wrongs that have characterised the agency for many years, its leadership has been playing the ostrich in connivance with even lawmakers.

Concluding, the Coalition vowed to chronicle all their findings together with evidence and dispatch a letter to the President as they urge him to waste no time in addressing the alleged rot in TETFund.