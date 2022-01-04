CSO describes assault on Lagos CP as affront on Nigeria’s constitution

A civil society organization, Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), has condemned “in the strongest terms the unwarranted, provocative, reckless, irresponsible, security threat, obstruction of a law officer and an affront on the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria conduct by security guards of a private estate in Lagos State who assaulted and prevented the Lagos State commissioner of police Mr. Hakeem Odumosu free access into the estate only recently.”

According to the press statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday by the executive director of the organization, Nelson Ekujumi, “Without mincing words, we find it repugnant to logic and rationality that persons and interests can be justifying the provocative, reckless and security threat conduct of the estate security guards in delaying access to the CP on the grounds that the estate is a private one and that the CP was on a private visit”.

“If we may ask, does the estate fall within the security watch of the commissioner of police, Lagos State command? If the answer to the above question is in the positive, then the security guards over-reached their bounds in delaying access to the CP, even when he was introduced or introduced himself”.

The justification of the embarrassment suffered by Commissioner of police as alluded to in some quarters, that he was on a private visit does not also hold water, because whether on a private visit or official visit does not excuse the commissioner of police from performing his official function which is a 24/7 affairs as entrusted in him by the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“Wherever the Lagos State Commissioner of police goes within the territorial boundary of Lagos State is within his constitutional purview whether private or official. Mr Hakeem Odumosu’s movement within Lagos State is as the commissioner of police, the number one law enforcement officer of Lagos State and not as a private citizen. Therefore, he must be accorded all the rights and privileges deserving of his office whether he is in mufti or official uniform”.

However, the organization commended the CP for his restraint in the face of provocation, civility and maturity in ordering the arrest of the unruly and security undermining guards and effecting their release without being charged to court for the criminal offence of obstructing an officer of the law in the discharge of his lawful duty, due to interventions from members of the public.

“Moreover, let it also be put on record that we at CSER are not unaware of the animosity against and attacks on Mr. Odumosu over this unfortunate incident by persons, groups and interests who see it as an opportunity to get back at this diligent and hardworking cop for standing firm and resolute in the discharge of his responsibility as the Lagos State Commissioner of police in giving criminal elements and agents of anarchy bruised noses whenever they attempt to undermine the peace and tranquility of Lagos State and for this, we are grateful and commend the gallant Lagos State commissioner of police and his officers and men.

According to the press statement, the organization stated that “We also want to use this opportunity to call on the Lagos State government through the ministry of home affairs and other relevant state agencies to read the riot act to private estates, streets, crescents, close, etc, that they are subject to the law of the land and must not in anyway obstruct state agencies and personnel in whatever capacity because today, it is the CP, who knows, who is next?”

The Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), “on behalf of the good and peace loving people of Lagos State, apologize to Mr. Hakeem Odumosu the Lagos State Commissioner of police for the embarrassment and affront on the constitution, but wish to assure him of our continued support, cooperation and appreciation of his tireless efforts and his officers and men in ensuring that the people of Lagos State sleep with both eyes closed.”