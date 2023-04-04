CSO demands release of Youth Corps member whistle-blower

The Civil Society Coalition Against Impunity has asked the Nigeria Police Force to release a Corps member, Emeh Nnamdi, who had revealed how some police personnel carried out human rights violations in Anambra State or charge him to court.

The Civil Society Coalition Against Impunity made the demand in statement by the 28 CSOs that make up the group.

It said the Nigerian Police must release Nnamdi or immediately charge him to court if he is found to have committed any crime.

According to the coalition, Nnamdi, 26, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps and an IT consultant to the Anambra State Police Command, has been in detention in Abuja since March 3, 2023 after he was arrested in Benin Republic for revealing shocking details about police extortion, torture, extrajudicial executions, and organ harvesting being allegedly perpetrated by senior police officers in Anambra State.

It will be recalled that on February 16, 2023, Gistlover, an anonymous whistle-blowing website, revealed the shocking details about how Senior Police Officers in Zone 13 and Anambra State Police Command were involved in extortion, extrajudicial execution, enforced disappearance and organ harvesting of detainees in their custody.

The story was corroborated by video evidence of former detainees who were forced to confess to serious crimes and were shortly made to disappear. Some families of the victims have since corroborated the story.

Shortly after the revelation, the Nigerian Police authorities announced that it will launch a full-scale investigation into the allegations, but instead of taking the accused police officers into custody it declared Nnamdi, who works with the accused police team, wanted for sundry offences.

It is believed that he must have passed the vital information to Gistlover blog.

The coalition further stated that on April 2, 2023, Nnamdi was transferred to the Anambra State Police Command where he is currently facing further interrogation.

“Among his interrogators in Anambra state are senior police officers whom he had indicted for seizing posh vehicles recovered from criminal suspects who were later executed in police custody. This offends the principle of natural justice, which espouses that one should not be a judge in one’s own case,” said the coalition.

The group urged the Police to immediately release the whistle blower or charge him for a recognised offence, adding: “We believe that Emeh Nnamdi could be at risk of ill-treatment or extrajudicial execution if he is not released or charged to court immediately. We believe that whistle blowers are vital for a transparent society.

“When exercising the right to inform and be informed and the right of people to the truth, whistle blowers play a crucial part.

“They are essential to awakening informed debate within public opinion, crucial to opening up investigations by journalists and necessary for questioning decision-makers. Whistle blowers are a vital link in the promotion of human rights, the rule of law, transparency, accountability, social justice, and the fight against corruption.”

The group called on the Nigeria Police to immediately release and drop the charges against Nnamdi or charge him to court with a recognisable offence.

It also demanded: “The police authorities must end the intimidation, harassment, and attacks on Nnamdi, his family, and friends.

“They must ensure that the report of panel set up by the police authorities to investigate the allegation against top police officers in Anambra state is released promptly and everybody indicted prosecuted according to the law.”