A Kwara State-based civil society organization, Elite Network for Sustainable Development, has expressed its support for the repeal of the Governor or Deputy Governor (Payment of Pension) Law 2010 (Kwara State Law No 12 of 2010), describing the payment of pension for life to past Governors and Deputy Governors as grossly against the public interest,

ENetSuD, in a Position Paper to the Kwara state House of Assembly, and signed by its coordinator, Dr. Abdullateef Alagbonsi, condemned the current reward system for past governors and their deputies in the state, saying the payment of pension for life to past Governors and Deputy Governors do not reflect judicious use of taxpayers’ money.

According to ENetSuD: “The statutory 300% of Annual Basic Salary payable to past Governors and Deputy Governors as severance allowance after completing their tenure (as approved by RMAFC) is enough as a financial reward to them from the State.

“Additional pension and gratuity for past Governors and Deputy Governors are not sustainable due to the economic reality and infrastructural need of Kwara state.”

“Payment of pension for life to past Governors and Deputy Governors is grossly against the public interest, as it does not reflect a judicious use of taxpayers’ money.

“The huge reward after office for past Governors and Deputy Governors that serve for just 4 or 8 years compared to career Civil Servants that serve with hard work for about 35 years does not reflect justice and is demoralizing and demotivating for the general workforce of Kwara state.”

ENetSuD maintained that “Public office is a place to serve humanity, not a place to accumulate wealth. A strong signal must be sent to the younger generation that political office is not a place to get rich.

“Public office should be made less attractive as much as possible, and the attached benefits should not be too enticing”

Over 500 Kwarans have signed the position paper.