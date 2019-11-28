The World Bank has expressed commitment to work with local government councils in Nigeria through the states Community and Social Development Agencies to alleviate poverty and bring development to the people at the grass root.

The Task Team Leader of the World Bank Community and Social Development Programme, Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa, disclosed this in Jos, the Plateau State capital, during an interactive session with Chairmen of the 11 Local Governments in the State that are implementing the Community and Social Development Programme in the state.

Our correspondent reports that since the introduction to the programme in 2009, this is the first time the World Bank Team has visited Plateau State to review the performances and the implementation of the CSDP in the state.

Addressing the Council Chairmen during the interactive session held at the boardroom of the Plateau State Community and Social Development Agency, Prof. Akunmadewa said the World Bank is set to round up the funding of the programme, but expressed optimism that it will continue to partner and support Plateau State in view of the commitments the state put in the programme.

He said: “I have gone round the state and I can say that Plateau State is a trailblazer because the project is doing well in the state.

“I have seen projects going on, some completed, and I saw one Primary Health Care working well.

“I met with local government chairmen and communities are happy with the local government, the Agency and the state government for taking steps to bring development to them.

“The world Bank is rounding up funding of the programme, but I assure you that this project is run by state government but World Bank has credit support and discussions are on for the next step, and I assure you that states that are doing well will get intervention.”

The General Manager of the Plateau State Community and Social Development Agency, Felicity Gurumyen, said she is fulfilled to give testimonies that CSDP projects, which started in 2009, have significantly transformed many communities.

The implementing local governments in Plateau State include Riyom, Mangu, Jos-East, Bokkos, Wase and Kanke.

Others are: Langtang-North, Mikang,Shendam and Bassa.