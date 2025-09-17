CSCS breaks records with N2.11t securities executed

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) has reported an impressive execution of N2.112 trillion in securities transactions between May and August 2025, representing a 138.44 percent increase compared to N885.93 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

The total value encompassed 95.66 billion units of securities executed across 2,063,939 deals between May and August 2025.

This is when compared to 67.68 billion units and 770,217 deals recorded during the same period in 2024.

This reflects a 41.34 percent increase in transaction volume and a remarkable 167.97 percent surge in the number of executed deals, year-on-year.

A breakdown of CSCS data shows that the total value of transactions in May 2025 stood at N362.34 billion, rising to N393.65 billion in June, peaking at N910.31 billion in July, and closing at N446.08 billion in August.

In terms of volume, 19.28 billion units were traded in May; 14.85 billion in June; 35.34 billion in July; and 26.19 billion in August.

The number of deals executed also followed an upward trend: 378,967 in May;

370,174 in June; 649,996 in July; and 664,802 in August.

In the corresponding period of 2024, CSCS recorded settlement values of N189.38 billion in May; N233.24 billion in June; N259.19 billion in July; and N204.11 billion in August.

The volume of securities settled included 9.28 billion units in May; 27.57 billion in June; 14.52 billion in July; and 16.31 billion in August.

During the same months, the number of deals executed stood at 180,555 in May; 184,072 in June; 203,769 in July; and 201,821 in August.

CSCS Nigeria, the country’s premier clearing and settlement infrastructure, has received strong support from capital market regulators and key industry stakeholders for its planned transition to a T+2 settlement cycle, set to take effect on November 28, 2025.

The T+2 settlement system is expected to significantly enhance market efficiency, reduce counterparty risk, and align Nigeria’s capital market with global best practices, positioning it alongside advanced markets such as Japan, United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

CSCS has continued to reengineer its core digital interfaces, including the Brokers Portal, RegConnect, Custodian Portal, and Regulators Portal, to ensure more efficient service delivery.

This effort is supported by a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade and a methodical review of operational processes to enhance performance and reliability across the board.

Other key innovation highlights from CSCS this year include the launch of RegConnect Version 2, a next-generation upgrade of its flagship web-based platform, designed to significantly improve operational efficiency and user experience for Registrars in the Nigerian capital market.

Launched in 2019, RegConnect Version 1 provided an intuitive platform that enhanced the information exchange process for Registrars by enabling immediate data validation, ensuring accuracy, and reducing processing times.

Building on this foundation, RegConnect Version 2 introduces advanced features that further elevate user experience and operational efficiency, setting a new industry benchmark for performance and functionality.

The upgraded platform now features omnichannel capability, enabling users to submit transactions via multiple channels, including file uploads, on-screen interfaces, and APIs.

It also offers seamless API integration that supports investor portfolio balance retrieval, transaction processing, and daily advice file spooling.

Additionally, a monitoring dashboard has been introduced to provide a comprehensive, real-time view of data exchange processes, enhancing tracking and overall operational efficiency.

In July, CSCS launched the Custodian Portal, a user-centric digital solution aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving digital access for custodians.

Designed to optimise custodian operations, the portal provides an intuitive, secure, and efficient platform featuring powerful tools for comprehensive portfolio and trade management, document tracking, share transfer processing, client symbol search, and real-time access to critical data—offering a seamless experience for market participants.

Operating on a flexible subscription-based model, the portal empowers users to manage their records effortlessly and securely, with convenient payment options including GTPay and Paystack.

Additionally, CSCS proudly launched *7270#, its innovative Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code service, designed to simplify access to investment services for all users—offering unparalleled convenience and significantly enhancing the investor experience.

The USSD code service provides seamless access to essential market information directly via mobile phones, without requiring internet connectivity or specialised trading platforms.

Investors can easily retrieve their Clearing House Number (CHN), check Direct Cash Settlement (DCS) status, and view stock positions, account balances, and account status confirmations.

On the initiative, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CSCS, Haruna Jalo-Waziri remarked: “The *7270# USSD code service marks a significant milestone in leveraging mobile technology to democratise access to account and portfolio information.”

